Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF) Short Interest Update

Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the July 15th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 172.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MTTWF shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Metro in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Metro in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Metro alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS MTTWF remained flat at $$12.35 during midday trading on Friday. Metro has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $12.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.38.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.