Method Finance (MTHD) Market Cap Reaches $1.22 Million

Method Finance (CURRENCY:MTHD) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Method Finance has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $39,721.00 worth of Method Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Method Finance has traded 56.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Method Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0295 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Method Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00058878 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003180 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00015051 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.77 or 0.00857232 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.06 or 0.00109141 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00048475 BTC.

Method Finance Coin Profile

MTHD is a coin. Method Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,470,646 coins. Method Finance’s official Twitter account is @Method_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “LPs provide liquidity to an pool like Uniswap or a protocol like Compound and receive LP tokens in return. The LP will then stake these tokens to their Method NFT SmartVault™. Protocols that integrate the UniversalVault standard can then deposit their liquidity mining rewards to the LPs NFT SmartVault™. This is a new way of providing liquidity mining rewards to LPs without forcing them to deposit into the protocol’s own staking contract. “

Method Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Method Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Method Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Method Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Method Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Method Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.