Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Director Sells C$80,213.40 in Stock

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) Director Alejandro Larrive sold 2,000 shares of Methanex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.11, for a total transaction of C$80,213.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$634,688.53.

Alejandro Larrive also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, Alejandro Larrive sold 1,000 shares of Methanex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.95, for a total transaction of C$44,946.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Alejandro Larrive sold 500 shares of Methanex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.99, for a total transaction of C$20,995.00.

Shares of Methanex stock opened at C$38.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.72, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$41.60. Methanex Co. has a twelve month low of C$27.55 and a twelve month high of C$62.49. The firm has a market cap of C$2.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Methanex’s payout ratio is 11.04%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MX shares. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday, July 19th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$48.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Methanex to C$68.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Methanex to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$44.19.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

