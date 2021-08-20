Memetic / PepeCoin Price Tops $0.0565 on Exchanges (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 20th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0565 or 0.00000115 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.69 million and $877.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $234.21 or 0.00476351 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003547 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00011180 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $637.09 or 0.01295756 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

