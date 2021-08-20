Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.63

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.63 and last traded at $11.64, with a volume of 8777 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.75.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MLCO. TheStreet lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.90 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.48.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 52.01% and a negative return on equity of 51.60%. The business had revenue of $566.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.77) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 222.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $336,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 70,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 27,887 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 105,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,295 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,789,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,326,000. 33.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

