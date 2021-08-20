MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $11.79

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.79 and last traded at $11.79, with a volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.02.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MGTX shares. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on MeiraGTx in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.73. The stock has a market cap of $527.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.08. MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 28.71% and a negative net margin of 325.94%. On average, analysts anticipate that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Stuart Naylor sold 2,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $39,254.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 423,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,368,041.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 5,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $85,175.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,320,781 shares in the company, valued at $19,851,338.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,862 shares of company stock worth $343,955. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in MeiraGTx by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MeiraGTx in the second quarter worth $141,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of MeiraGTx in the second quarter worth $173,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx during the second quarter worth $184,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx in the second quarter valued at $188,000. 59.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MeiraGTx Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGTX)

MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. It focuses on inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and severe forms of xerostomia. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Ireland, Netherlands, and United Kingdom. Its pipeline includes AAV CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1.

