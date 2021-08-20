Medifast (NYSE:MED) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Medifast (NYSE:MED) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.700-$14.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $13.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.43 billion-$1.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.46 billion.

Several analysts have recently commented on MED shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

NYSE MED traded up $5.81 on Friday, hitting $224.04. 3,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,921. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.56. Medifast has a 12 month low of $139.59 and a 12 month high of $336.99.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $394.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.25 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 90.26% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medifast will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. Medifast’s payout ratio is 62.14%.

In other news, Director Constance J. Hallquist sold 542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total transaction of $154,518.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,549.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $286.16 per share, for a total transaction of $40,634.72. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,912.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,481 shares of company stock worth $6,063,747. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

