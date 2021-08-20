Medica Group (LON:MGP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Numis Securities

Medica Group (LON:MGP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Numis Securities in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 210 ($2.74) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MGP. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 235 ($3.07) price target on shares of Medica Group in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on shares of Medica Group in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Get Medica Group alerts:

Shares of MGP opened at GBX 174 ($2.27) on Wednesday. Medica Group has a 12-month low of GBX 95 ($1.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 190.50 ($2.49). The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.07. The company has a market capitalization of £213.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 168.41.

In related news, insider Stuart Quin acquired 19,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 152 ($1.99) per share, for a total transaction of £29,647.60 ($38,734.78).

About Medica Group

Medica Group Plc provides teleradiology reporting services to NHS trusts, private hospital groups, and diagnostic imaging companies in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers NightHawk emergency computerized tomography (CT) and MR reporting, routine cross sectional, routine plain film, and radiographer plain film services.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Medica Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medica Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.