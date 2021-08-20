MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.000-$2.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Williams Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised MDU Resources Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

MDU traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.30. 20,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,372. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.72. MDU Resources Group has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $35.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.59%.

In related news, CEO Nicole A. Kivisto sold 7,410 shares of MDU Resources Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $246,456.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,826,206.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 17,795 shares of MDU Resources Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $587,946.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,333,702.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,884 shares of company stock worth $3,235,369. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

