McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the July 15th total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.43, for a total value of $87,043.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,384.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total transaction of $299,033.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,447.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,087 shares of company stock worth $4,051,116. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 59.4% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the second quarter worth about $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the second quarter worth $38,000. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $199.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $195.15. McKesson has a one year low of $141.32 and a one year high of $210.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 216.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that McKesson will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.76%.

MCK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.13.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.