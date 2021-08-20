McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $224.13.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCK. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get McKesson alerts:

NYSE MCK opened at $199.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. McKesson has a one year low of $141.32 and a one year high of $210.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.89.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 216.39%. The business had revenue of $62.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that McKesson will post 20.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 9.76%.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total transaction of $2,927,489.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,489.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total transaction of $27,486.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,447,219.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,087 shares of company stock worth $4,051,116 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in McKesson by 539.2% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in McKesson by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 734,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,318,000 after purchasing an additional 313,020 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in McKesson by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 56,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,811 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in McKesson by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 74,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,539,000 after purchasing an additional 23,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.