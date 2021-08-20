McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “McAfee Corp. is the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company. It creates consumer and business solutions. McAfee Corp. is based in SAN JOSE, Calif. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on McAfee from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on McAfee from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on McAfee from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of McAfee from $30.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.79.

Shares of MCFE stock opened at $25.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion and a PE ratio of -75.03. McAfee has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $32.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.67.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.98 million. McAfee’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that McAfee will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in McAfee in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,660,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in McAfee by 218.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 68,527 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in McAfee in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. NWI Management LP bought a new position in McAfee in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,277,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in McAfee in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 29.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

