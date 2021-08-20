McAdam LLC Takes $261,000 Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

McAdam LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Alibaba Group by 176.9% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 29.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Erste Group lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.84.

Shares of BABA traded up $4.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.97. The stock had a trading volume of 981,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,313,308. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $159.51 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $204.82. The firm has a market cap of $448.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $14.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

