McAdam LLC Raises Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

McAdam LLC increased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,665 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CNB Bank raised its stake in The Boeing by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC raised its stake in The Boeing by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen upgraded The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. upped their price target on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.59.

Shares of BA stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $211.70. The company had a trading volume of 218,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,289,250. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.51. The firm has a market cap of $124.09 billion, a PE ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $141.58 and a 52 week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

