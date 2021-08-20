McAdam LLC Purchases New Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,166.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $20.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $655.63. 1,270,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,702. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $441.00 and a 12-month high of $662.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $578.35.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%. Equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on REGN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $625.00 to $669.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $590.00 to $636.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $665.25.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total value of $52,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,422,643.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.83, for a total value of $224,890.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,434 shares of company stock valued at $91,826,240 in the last three months. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Featured Article: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.