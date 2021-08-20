McAdam LLC Purchases 38,077 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

McAdam LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,077 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of McAdam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $13,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

SCHP stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $63.19. 3,721,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,211,428. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12 month low of $60.31 and a 12 month high of $63.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.88.

