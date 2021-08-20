McAdam LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

McAdam LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF comprises about 0.8% of McAdam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. McAdam LLC owned about 0.29% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $6,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLYG. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 948,892.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 265,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,812,000 after acquiring an additional 265,690 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $14,456,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3,276.1% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 144,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,420,000 after purchasing an additional 140,380 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 29.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 524,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,026,000 after purchasing an additional 120,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 35.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 317,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,234,000 after purchasing an additional 82,220 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLYG stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.80. The stock had a trading volume of 85,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,256. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $56.21 and a one year high of $90.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.71.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

