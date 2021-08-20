McAdam LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

McAdam LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 67,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

VTEB stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.27. 1,053,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,294,314. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $54.05 and a 52-week high of $55.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.39.

