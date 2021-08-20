McAdam LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

McAdam LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 125.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,469,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485,842 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,114,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,508 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,782,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,891,000 after buying an additional 989,275 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,353,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,703,000 after purchasing an additional 743,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,589,000.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.50. 1,983,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,902,416. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.03. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $52.94 and a twelve month high of $78.41.

