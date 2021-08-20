McAdam LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

McAdam LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,441 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 2.5% of McAdam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. McAdam LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $22,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 22,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 60.2% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 173,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,077,000 after purchasing an additional 65,005 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth $321,000. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $152.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,856,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,629,543. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.65. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $103.48 and a twelve month high of $155.62.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.