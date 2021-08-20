Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) Short Interest Up 19.6% in July

Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 363,700 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the July 15th total of 304,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 32.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MAYNF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.20. The company had a trading volume of 8,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,727. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.24. Mayne Pharma Group has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $0.42.

Mayne Pharma Group Company Profile

Mayne Pharma Group Limited, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells branded and generic pharmaceutical products in Australia, the United States, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Generic Products, Specialty Brands, Metrics Contract Services, and Mayne Pharma International.

