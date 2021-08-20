Maxim Group Cuts Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) Price Target to $9.00

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) had its price objective cut by Maxim Group from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ:KBNT opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. Kubient has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $16.26. The firm has a market cap of $45.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.82.

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. Kubient had a negative return on equity of 66.68% and a negative net margin of 443.44%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Kubient during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Kubient during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Kubient during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Kubient during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kubient by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 8,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

About Kubient

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction.

