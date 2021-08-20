Maxim Group Cuts Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) Price Target to $9.00

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) had its price objective cut by Maxim Group from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
NASDAQ:KBNT opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. Kubient has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $16.26. The firm has a market cap of $45.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.82.
Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. Kubient had a negative return on equity of 66.68% and a negative net margin of 443.44%.
About Kubient
Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction.
