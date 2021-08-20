Maxcoin (MAX) Price Up 4.1% This Week

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 19th. Maxcoin has a market capitalization of $462,498.52 and approximately $108.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maxcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,985.75 or 0.99880843 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00040747 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $454.70 or 0.00966583 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $221.27 or 0.00470379 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.75 or 0.00348088 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006374 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005630 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.82 or 0.00076137 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004483 BTC.

Maxcoin Coin Profile

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

