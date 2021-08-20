Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Welch Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 20.8% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 14.3% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 14.5% during the first quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 87.0% during the first quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 7,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $67,039,000. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,565,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 876,377 shares of company stock valued at $330,177,910 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $3.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $357.31. 2,709,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,726,097. The company has a fifty day moving average of $373.90. The stock has a market cap of $352.58 billion, a PE ratio of 49.63, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.20 and a 12 month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.00.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

