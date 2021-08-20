Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,931 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $20,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Masimo by 8.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in Masimo by 2.1% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Masimo by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,896,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Masimo by 5.8% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Masimo by 2.9% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MASI. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Masimo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.80.

Masimo stock opened at $278.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $258.28. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $203.81 and a 52 week high of $284.86. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.03 and a beta of 0.78.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $300.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.60 million. Masimo had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

