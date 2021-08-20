Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $61.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Marvell is benefiting from solid demand for its storage and networking chips from the 5G infrastructure and data-center end markets. Strong supply-chain executions are helping it to address the strong demand from cloud datacenters for its Smart NICs and security adapters. Moreover, the wireless infrastructure business is showing signs of improvements. Also, recent acquisitions of Avera and Aquantia are boosting the top line. Further, the storage business is steadily recovering from coronavirus impacts. The stock has outperformed industry over the past year. However, Marvell has warned that the industry-wide supply constraints and a pause in 5G deployment in China would adversely impact its near-term results. Also, the U.S. government's export restriction on certain Chinese customers is likely to continue to be an overhang on the top line.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.93.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $58.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $48.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.56. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $32.53 and a 1 year high of $62.71.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $832.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.02 million. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $1,118,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,908,100. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

