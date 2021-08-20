Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Sells 2,264 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 5.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,264 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $6,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 15,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,343,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,499,000 after acquiring an additional 42,703 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.1% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 146,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,432,000 after acquiring an additional 28,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 34.5% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.40. 113,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,629,543. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.65. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $103.48 and a 12-month high of $155.62.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

