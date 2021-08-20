Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 506.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,250 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TIAA FSB raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,233,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,225,000 after purchasing an additional 304,136 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,289,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,400,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,913,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,991,000 after buying an additional 271,800 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $190,759,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,206,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,134,000 after buying an additional 14,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.10. 115,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,304,981. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.20 and a 1-year high of $118.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.72.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

