Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 62.4% during the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 5,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 97,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,012,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 201.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 96,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,859,000 after buying an additional 64,207 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 23.4% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $366,000.

IJR traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.39. 213,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,309,949. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $116.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.69.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

