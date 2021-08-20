Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,792 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 2.1% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McAdam LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 82.2% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 23,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 10,724 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 78,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 121.2% in the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Shares of VBR traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $168.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,266. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $106.13 and a 1 year high of $180.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $171.84.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

