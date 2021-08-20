Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ (MRNS) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at ($2.67) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.96) EPS.
Several other research firms also recently commented on MRNS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marinus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.18.
MRNS opened at $11.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.16. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $20.04. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $405.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.26.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,726,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,207,000 after purchasing an additional 646,547 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,826,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,273,000 after purchasing an additional 396,273 shares in the last quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $4,602,000. Bleichroeder LP increased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 1,062,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,061,000 after purchasing an additional 232,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 265.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 229,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 167,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.
Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.
