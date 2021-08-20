Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ (MRNS) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at ($2.67) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.96) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MRNS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marinus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.18.

MRNS opened at $11.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.16. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $20.04. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $405.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.26.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,726,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,207,000 after purchasing an additional 646,547 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,826,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,273,000 after purchasing an additional 396,273 shares in the last quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $4,602,000. Bleichroeder LP increased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 1,062,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,061,000 after purchasing an additional 232,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 265.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 229,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 167,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

