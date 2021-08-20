Margaret Mcloughlin Sells 6,000 Shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Stock

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Director Margaret Mcloughlin sold 6,000 shares of Cortexyme stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.44, for a total transaction of $572,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $572,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Margaret Mcloughlin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Margaret Mcloughlin sold 550 shares of Cortexyme stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $30,332.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CRTX opened at $90.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.68 and a beta of 0.76. Cortexyme, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $121.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.34.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.05. On average, analysts predict that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Cortexyme in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EPIQ Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cortexyme by 3.0% during the second quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 3,765,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $199,571,000 after purchasing an additional 109,706 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Cortexyme by 11.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,736,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,043,000 after buying an additional 275,089 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cortexyme by 6.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 916,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,566,000 after acquiring an additional 59,471 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cortexyme by 16.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,990,000 after acquiring an additional 42,405 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cortexyme by 22.2% in the first quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 275,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,908,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

