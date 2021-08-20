Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Up 9%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)’s stock price shot up 9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.77 and last traded at $34.66. 224,515 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 9,242,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.81.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MARA. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.47 and a beta of 4.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.00.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.25). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 78.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 69.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 56.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 12.7% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 63.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 25.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.