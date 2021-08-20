MAP Protocol 24-Hour Volume Tops $750,116.00 (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. MAP Protocol has a total market cap of $33.23 million and $750,116.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAP Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0331 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MAP Protocol has traded up 7.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MAP Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00057911 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.10 or 0.00137835 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.11 or 0.00150164 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003954 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,697.48 or 1.00026369 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $450.10 or 0.00924524 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,283.33 or 0.06744082 BTC.

MAP Protocol Coin Profile

MAP Protocol’s launch date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,003,250,129 coins. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

Buying and Selling MAP Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAP Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAP Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MAP Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAP Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.