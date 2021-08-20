ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC reduced its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,397 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 47.7% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 21,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 6,963 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 571.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 133,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,828,000 after acquiring an additional 113,198 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 6.8% in the first quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 14,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,341,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,558,000. 85.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $118.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.04 and a 12-month high of $125.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.12.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.60. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.33.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

