Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) Short Interest Down 14.3% in July

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 951,600 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the July 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 319,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Manchester United by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MANU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manchester United from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Manchester United from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

MANU stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.50. The company had a trading volume of 254,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,840. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.71. Manchester United has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $20.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported ($13.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($13.31). The company had revenue of $118.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.74 million. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 13.77% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($4.42) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Manchester United will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. Manchester United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -180.00%.

About Manchester United

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following principal sectors: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial sector engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting sector engages in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

