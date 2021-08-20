MahaDAO (MAHA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.44 Million

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. During the last week, MahaDAO has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar. MahaDAO has a market cap of $9.44 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MahaDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.83 or 0.00008161 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00058573 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.97 or 0.00140450 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.55 or 0.00150200 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004014 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,971.02 or 1.00005384 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.18 or 0.00913766 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.10 or 0.00721967 BTC.

About MahaDAO

MahaDAO’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 2,461,704 coins. MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao . The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

MahaDAO Coin Trading

