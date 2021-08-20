Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Stock Price Down 4.4% on Insider Selling

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)’s stock price traded down 4.4% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $25.00 and last traded at $25.05. 100,392 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,434,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.19.

Specifically, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 81,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $2,262,093.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,358,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,779,857.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 3,396 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $91,080.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,138 shares of company stock worth $4,832,627 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MGNI. Truist raised Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Magnite in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.27 and a beta of 2.38.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Magnite had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $114.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNI. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Magnite in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Magnite by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Magnite by 548.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Magnite by 265.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

About Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

