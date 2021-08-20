Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Down 4.4% After Insider Selling

Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) dropped 4.4% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $25.00 and last traded at $25.05. Approximately 100,392 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,434,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.19.

Specifically, CFO David Day sold 5,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $138,847.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 268,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,197,120.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $165,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 271,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,994,092.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,138 shares of company stock worth $4,832,627 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MGNI. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.27 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.44.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $114.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.00 million. Magnite had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 4.17%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Magnite during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Magnite during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Magnite by 70.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Magnite by 548.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Magnite by 682.5% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnite Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

