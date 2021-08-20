Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Shares Gap Up to $18.25

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.25, but opened at $18.79. Magic Software Enterprises shares last traded at $18.82, with a volume of 15 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $935.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 1.37.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 15.53%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.234 dividend. This is a boost from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.26%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 638,164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,706,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 346,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 15,679 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 223,979 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 44,572 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 201,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 20,450 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $3,100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

About Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.