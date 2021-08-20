Magellan Aerospace (OTCMKTS:MALJF) Shares Up 2.6%

Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF)’s share price shot up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.08 and last traded at $8.08. 3,186 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 2,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.88.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.32.

About Magellan Aerospace (OTCMKTS:MALJF)

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells aero engine, and aero structure assemblies and components for the aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers aero engine products, such as engine frames, compressor and fan cases, turbine cases, shafts, rotor spools, discs and blisks, and gearbox housings; and combustion liners and cases, exhaust frames and systems, engine bypass ducts and frames, acoustically treated exhaust systems, and fan cowl doors, as well as repair and overhaul services.

