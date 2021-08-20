Magal Security Systems Ltd. (MAGS) to Issue — Dividend of $1.73 on September 22nd

Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.725 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 20.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

NASDAQ:MAGS opened at $5.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.62. Magal Security Systems has a 12 month low of $3.19 and a 12 month high of $5.92.

Get Magal Security Systems alerts:

Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Magal Security Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.54 million during the quarter.

Magal Security Systems Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and management systems, cyber security products and systems, and security video observation and surveillance systems. The company operates through two segments, Products and Projects.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Magal Security Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magal Security Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.