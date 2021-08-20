Madrona Financial Services LLC Has $4.51 Million Stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises about 2.3% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $4,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ISTB. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 125,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,490,000 after acquiring an additional 32,653 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $681,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 605.4% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 17,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,002,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,434,000 after buying an additional 34,857 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ISTB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.23. The stock had a trading volume of 410,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,645. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.28. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $51.15 and a one year high of $51.72.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

