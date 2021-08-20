Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.79 EPS

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $2.79, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $146.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.27) earnings per share. Madison Square Garden Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 1998.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE MSGS opened at $158.01 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 1-year low of $140.15 and a 1-year high of $207.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.33.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.60.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.