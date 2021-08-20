Macy’s (NYSE:M) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.16 EPS

Macy’s (NYSE:M) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.81) earnings per share. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE M opened at $21.61 on Friday. Macy’s has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $22.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.13, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.07.

Get Macy's alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on M. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Macy’s from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Macy’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.89.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $1,464,408.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 70,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $1,344,138.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,438.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 149,735 shares of company stock worth $2,841,310. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.