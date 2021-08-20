Macy’s (NYSE:M) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.16 EPS

Macy’s (NYSE:M) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.81) EPS.

Shares of NYSE M opened at $21.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.31. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $22.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of -25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Several brokerages have recently commented on M. TheStreet upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Macy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.89.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $1,464,408.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $26,446.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,357 shares in the company, valued at $26,583.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 149,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,310. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

