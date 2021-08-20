MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Trading Down 3.7%

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) shares were down 3.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.79 and last traded at $22.97. Approximately 1,564 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 745,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.86.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MGNX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.17.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.91.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $30.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.55 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 109.07% and a negative return on equity of 41.16%. Analysts expect that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.74 per share, with a total value of $1,630,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,275,564 shares in the company, valued at $136,430,761.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 55,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGNX)

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

