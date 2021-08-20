M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $74.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “M/I Homes is one of nation’s leading builders of single family homes. M/I Homes have established an exemplary reputation based on a strong commitment to superior customer service, innovative design, quality construction and premium locations. M/I Homes serve a broad segment of the housing market including first-time, move-up, luxury and empty nester buyers. M/I Homes design, market, construct and sell single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, moveup, empty-nester and luxury buyers. The company have homebuilding operations in Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Tampa, Orlando and Palm Beach County, Florida; Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina; Virginia and Maryland. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MHO. Wedbush upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of M/I Homes from $56.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

NYSE MHO opened at $61.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. M/I Homes has a 12-month low of $40.24 and a 12-month high of $74.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.15.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. M/I Homes had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 26.89%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that M/I Homes will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MHO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in M/I Homes during the second quarter worth $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in M/I Homes during the first quarter worth $52,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in M/I Homes during the second quarter worth $83,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in M/I Homes by 284.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in M/I Homes during the second quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

