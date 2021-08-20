Lympo Market Token Hits Market Cap of $8.71 Million (LMT)

Lympo Market Token (CURRENCY:LMT) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. One Lympo Market Token coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000587 BTC on popular exchanges. Lympo Market Token has a market capitalization of $8.71 million and $722,240.00 worth of Lympo Market Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lympo Market Token has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00058266 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.07 or 0.00140790 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.65 or 0.00148194 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003993 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,408.22 or 1.00116437 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $444.36 or 0.00919002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,268.20 or 0.06759196 BTC.

Lympo Market Token Profile

Lympo Market Token’s total supply is 1,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,677,566 coins. Lympo Market Token’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io

Lympo Market Token Coin Trading

