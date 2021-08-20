Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Director Sells C$1,265,605.00 in Stock

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Director Pablo Mir sold 110,000 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.51, for a total transaction of C$1,265,605.00.

Shares of LUG opened at C$10.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.80. Lundin Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$9.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.08. The company has a market cap of C$2.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares lowered shares of Lundin Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$14.75 to C$13.75 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Gold in a report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Haywood Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.97.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.